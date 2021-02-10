Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.