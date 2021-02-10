Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

