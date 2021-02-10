Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

