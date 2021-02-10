Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist cut their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $84,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $50,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

