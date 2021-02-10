Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.