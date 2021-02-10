Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $58.00 at MKM Partners

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,784. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lyft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,365,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

