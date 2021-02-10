Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Lyft stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

