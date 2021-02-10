Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $73.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lyft by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 76,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

