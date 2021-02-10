Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $74.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

