Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $75.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.