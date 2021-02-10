Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $539,731.69 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 778.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

About Maecenas

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

