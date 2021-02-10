Maged Shenouda Sells 2,410 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $84,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,603 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $126,249.12.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $112,128.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,239. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research firms have commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

