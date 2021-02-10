Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.81 and last traded at $57.64. 5,115,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,152,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. 140166 began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,642.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Magnite by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magnite by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Magnite by 1,866.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 58,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

