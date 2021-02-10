Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.61. Maiden shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 369,942 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Maiden alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.