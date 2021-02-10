Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $344.74

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.74 and traded as high as $349.00. Maintel shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 1,591 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £49.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other Maintel news, insider John Booth acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

