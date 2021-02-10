Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

