Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.