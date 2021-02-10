Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.
MBUU opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
