Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $139.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

