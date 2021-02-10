Manna Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $330.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001659 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,744.74 or 1.04466439 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,962,103 coins and its circulating supply is 701,235,980 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

