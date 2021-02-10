Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,499. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.84.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

