Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

