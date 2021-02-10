Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRO stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

