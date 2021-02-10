Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 11.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price was down 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 3,184,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,577,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Marin Software alerts:

In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.