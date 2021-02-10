Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 11.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price was down 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 3,184,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,577,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.07.
In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.