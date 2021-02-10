Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.29. 914,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 810,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

