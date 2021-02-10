Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $40.68 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00289774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00116218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00086581 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202450 BTC.

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

