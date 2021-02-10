Maro (MARO) Trading Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01150472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.32 or 0.05577269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045406 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032527 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 925,855,987 coins and its circulating supply is 468,830,832 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

