Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,992,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.