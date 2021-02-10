Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

