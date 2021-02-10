Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Down 7.8%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.37. 630,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 315,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.