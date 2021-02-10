MASQ Market Capitalization Hits $4.51 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $119,433.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,333,664 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

