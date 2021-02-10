Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Gap Down to $19.35

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $17.93. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.