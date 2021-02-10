MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.70

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 2565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.