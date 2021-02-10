Matarin Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

