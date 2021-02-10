Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

