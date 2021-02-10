Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $203.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

