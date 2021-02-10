Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.98. Approximately 508,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 423,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.
MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -937.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
