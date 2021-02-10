Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.98. Approximately 508,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 423,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.

MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -937.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

