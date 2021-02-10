Maverick Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,834.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $572,373.37 and approximately $8,834.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00283666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00113984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00085150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00202396 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.