Maxim Group Downgrades Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Hold

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.86.
Shares of GLPG traded down $19.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 73,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,968. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.