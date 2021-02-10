Maxim Group Downgrades Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Hold

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Shares of GLPG traded down $19.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 73,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,968. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

