Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.