Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

