McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133,159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 997.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

