Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Down 14.1%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s share price fell 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 2,401,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 472,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.