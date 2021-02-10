Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.25

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 29920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.15.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.