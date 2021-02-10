Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $5.46. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 4,479 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

