Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading Up 6.3%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 210,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 273,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 27th.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.