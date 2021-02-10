Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario’s (MDIBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mediobanca

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mediobanca in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

