Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 4.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

