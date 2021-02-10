Megacoin Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $35.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,411,805 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

