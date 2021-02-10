Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $10.08. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 8,810 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

