Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,492.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $19,492.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00324269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005368 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00031617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $796.85 or 0.01786450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

